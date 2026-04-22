YS Jagan Pulivendula Tour Day 2: Ippatla Visit Live Updates
Apr 22, 2026, 10:41 IST
YS Jagan Ippatla Visit Updates
- Former Chief Minister YS Jagan has departed for Ippatla.
- YS Jagan left for Ippatla from his residence in Pulivendula.
- Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to reach Ippatla shortly.
- During his visit, YS Jagan will console the family of late YSRCP leader Sudhakar Reddy, who recently passed away in Ippatla.
- After this, YS Jagan will return to the Pulivendula camp office.
- A public grievance session (Praja Darbar) will be held at the camp office, where he will receive petitions from people.
- Former CM YS Jagan offered special prayers at the Shiva temple in Ippatla village, Lingala mandal.
- YSRCP chief YS Jagan is currently on a tour of Pulivendula. As part of the second day of his visit, he will visit the residence of late YSRCP leader Sudhakar Reddy and console his family members.
- YS Jagan will travel by road from his residence in Pulivendula to Ippatla. He will directly visit the house of late YSRCP leader Sudhakar Reddy in Ippatla village of Lingala mandal and offer his condolences to the bereaved family.
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