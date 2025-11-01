YS Jagan Hits Out at Chandrababu Govt for Neglecting AP Formation Day, Says It Betrays Potti Sriramulu’s Sacrifice

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of State Formation Day and paid glowing tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, whose sacrifice led to the creation of the first linguistic state in independent India.

Recalling Potti Sriramulu’s unwavering non-violent struggle and supreme sacrifice for the self-respect and identity of Telugu people, Jagan said Andhra State was born out of his unflinching commitment to justice and dignity.

However, in a pointed criticism of the ruling TDP-led coalition, Jagan said that refusing to officially observe Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is an insult to Sriramulu’s memory.

“By not celebrating this historic day, Chandrababu Naidu’s government is undermining the sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu garu and the pride of Telugu people. This day must always be celebrated beyond politics,” he asserted.

Marking the occasion, the YSR Congress Party celebrated Andhra Pradesh Formation Day grandly at its central office in Tadepalli. Party leaders paid floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu’s portrait and expressed anguish over the government’s decision to neglect official celebrations.

Leaders also criticised the move to collect donations from the Arya Vysya community for installing Potti Sriramulu’s statue, calling it disgraceful and insensitive. They demanded that the state government itself bear full responsibility for the installation and ensure it is done with proper honour and dignity.

MLC and State General Secretary Leella Appi Reddy recalled that both Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and later Jagan Mohan Reddy had reinstated the importance of the State Formation Day by celebrating it officially and ensuring that future generations remember the sacrifices behind Andhra’s creation.

Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao strongly condemned the coalition government for sidelining the State Formation Day, ridiculing its hypocrisy in collecting funds in Sriramulu’s name while lavishly sanctioning crores for statues of political leaders.

“This is nothing short of an insult to Potti Sriramulu garu. Such disrespect will be firmly opposed by every Telugu who values his sacrifice,” he said.

Senior party leaders and cadres participated in the ceremony, reaffirming their commitment to uphold the legacy of Potti Sriramulu and the ideals on which Andhra Pradesh was founded.