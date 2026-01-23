YS Jagan Has No Role in Alleged Liquor Scam: Vijayasai Reddy

Former MP Vijayasai Reddy has categorically denied any connection to the alleged liquor case. Speaking to the media, he said that he has no role in the liquor-related matter and is completely unaware of any so-called liquor scam.

Vijayasai Reddy strongly defended former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that nothing of that sort could have happened with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s knowledge. He asserted that if any such incident had occurred with the former Chief Minister’s awareness, Jagan Mohan Reddy would not have remained silent.

Dismissing the allegations as baseless, the former MP maintained that the claims linking him or YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the liquor issue are completely false.

Former MP Vijayasai Reddy appeared before officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of the investigation into the liquor case. He reached the ED office at Basheerbagh on Thursday morning at around 11 am, where officials questioned him for several hours. The questioning concluded at around 8 pm.

After the inquiry, Vijayasai Reddy spoke to the media. He alleged that the SIT appointed by the N. Chandrababu Naidu government had prepared a “malicious and false” report accusing him of accumulating assets in Visakhapatnam.

Issuing a challenge, Vijayasai Reddy said he would permanently quit politics if Chandrababu Naidu or the SIT chief could prove that the assets mentioned in the report actually belong to him.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that Modi is one of the best Prime Ministers in the world and is performing efficiently in both domestic and international matters. He added that a majority of people in the country are appreciating Modi’s leadership.

Responding to a question, Vijayasai Reddy criticised the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, alleging that public dissatisfaction is growing due to bias, caste discrimination, and administrative inefficiency.