Space Gen: Chandrayaan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Space Drama

Space and science enthusiasts have a new reason to be excited this week with the arrival of Space Gen: Chandrayaan, a compelling OTT series inspired by India’s historic lunar missions. The show brings one of the country’s most defining scientific sagas to life, blending human emotion with real-world achievements.

OTT Release Date and Platform

Space Gen: Chandrayaan is scheduled to premiere on January 23, 2026 and will stream exclusively on JioHotstar. The series joins a busy slate of OTT launches this week alongside other popular titles.

Plot Overview

Rather than simply celebrating scientific success, the series delves into the emotional and human journey behind India’s lunar exploration efforts. It explores the challenges faced after the Chandrayaan-2 mission setback and the perseverance that ultimately led to the success of Chandrayaan-3, including the historic soft landing near the Moon’s south pole. The narrative reflects not just technological achievement but also the grit, resilience, and teamwork of the scientists who made it possible.

Cast and Crew

The series features an ensemble cast led by Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran, with notable performances from Prakash Belawadi, Gopal Datt, and Danish Sait. Created by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Anant Singh, the show interweaves dramatic storytelling with scientific endeavour to portray an inspiring chapter of India’s space journey.

Why It’s Special

Space Gen: Chandrayaan stands out by humanising the science behind the mission. It shows how failure can fuel determination, and how a collective vision can turn setbacks into triumphs. This dramatized portrayal not only educates but also inspires, making it a must-watch for fans of science, history, and drama alike.

With its OTT premiere just around the corner, viewers can look forward to streaming all episodes on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026.