YS Jagan Govt Removes 5 Years Cap for Regularisation of Services of Contract Employees

Amaravati: The YS Jagan government has yet again decided to regularise the services of contract employees in the state. This time, the state government has removed the condition of mandatory five years in contractual service. In this regard, the government is expected to issue an order soon.

The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s aim is to ensure the benefits of regularisation reach as many contract employees as possible. Venkatarami Reddy, the APGEA Chairman, has said that the decision of the state government will benefit additional 4,000 contract employees working in various government departments and colleges.

Earlier, the Andhra government had set a 5-years cut off norm for regularising the services of contract employees in the state, The government had said the services of only those contract employees would be regularised those who have completed five years of service as on June 2, 2014 (appointed day for bifurcation).

Also Read: HMDA to e-Auction Stray Bits of Prime Land in Kokapet, Other Localities on Aug 18