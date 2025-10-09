YS Jagan Exposes Chandrababu Over Privatisation of Medical Colleges: Key Highlights

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the TDP government, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, for initiating the privatization of 10 medical colleges.

On Thursday (October 9), Jagan launched the “Chalo Narsipatnam” rally, strongly protesting against the move. He conducted a roadshow from Visakhapatnam Airport, drawing scores of YSRCP activists, admirers, and supporters.

Speaking to the media after reaching Narsipatnam Medical College, Jagan accused the TDP government of prioritizing political vendetta over efficient governance, exposing what he termed the administration’s anarchic ways.

YSRCP’s Record on Medical Colleges

Highlighting the progress under his tenure, Jagan said that until the YSRCP came to power in 2019, Andhra Pradesh had only 12 medical colleges. Under his government, foundation stones were laid for 17 medical colleges—one in each district.

Despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, construction of all colleges continued at full pace, with four colleges in Uttarandhra — Vizianagaram, Paderu, Narsipatnam, and Parvathipuram.

“Under the YSRCP, five medical colleges were inaugurated, and classes began. Two more colleges in Pulivendula and Paderu were also ready. The National Medical Commission had given approval, allowing 50 medical seats in each. However, Chandrababu Naidu rejected the NMC’s approval,” Jagan said.

Medical Colleges as “Modern Temples”

Terming the medical colleges as “modern temples”, Jagan stressed that these institutes, equipped with super-speciality hospitals, had the potential to transform the public healthcare system in the State.

“These medical colleges assured affordable medical education for aspiring doctors and free, quality healthcare for the underprivileged,” he said.

Slamming Chandrababu Naidu for privatizing these institutions, he questioned where the poor would go in the absence of free and quality healthcare.

Targeting TDP Leaders

Jagan directed his criticism at Narsipatnam MLA Ayyanna Patrudu, also the Assembly Speaker, asking how he could allow the TDP government to privatize medical colleges.

Addressing allegations that no GO was issued for Narsipatnam Medical College, Jagan presented the government order and remarked, “The Speaker and the Chief Minister must bow their heads in shame for trying to mislead the people.”

He explained that the college, being built on 52 acres, would have served nearby constituencies.

“At present, there are only two government medical colleges in Uttarandhra – King George Hospital in Vizag and RIMS in Srikakulam. People are often forced to travel 200 km for treatment,” he highlighted.

Criticism Over Public Health Failures

Referring to the jaundice outbreak at Kurupam Tribal Welfare Residential School, Jagan noted that if the medical college had been operational, two children would not have died.

He criticized the government’s lack of accountability, saying: “The outbreak was reported on September 10, but no screening test was conducted until one student died. Schools and healthcare in the State lie in complete shambles.”

Exposing Funding and Propaganda

Responding to claims of insufficient funds for building the colleges, Jagan revealed that NABARD had provided loans and the project had special assistance from the Central government, making it eligible for interest-free loans for 50 years.

Stating that the colleges require ₹5,000 crore over five years, he asked: “Does Chandrababu Naidu not have ₹1,000 crore to spend each year? Does he understand the scale of beneficiaries these medical colleges could help?”

Exposing the TDP government, YS Jagan noted that the ruling alliance claims to have no funds to run medical colleges for one reason—Amaravati.

“From 2014 to 2019, Chandrababu Naidu acquired 50,000 acres to develop the capital city and claimed to have spent Rs 1 lakh crore. After returning to power in 2024, he says he wants another 50,000 acres and plans to spend an additional Rs 1 lakh crore. Where is this money going? Only towards roads and infrastructure to keep the flood-prone city afloat.”

YSRCP’s Signature Campaign

Announcing the party’s campaign against privatization, Jagan said it would run until November 24.

As part of the campaign, one crore signatures will be collected from house to house, educating people on the dangers of privatizing medical colleges. These signatures will be submitted to the Governor, demanding the government roll back its decision.

Warning to Chandrababu Naidu

Jagan concluded with a stark warning: “Chandrababu Naidu, if you don’t mend your ways, you will remain in history as a characterless person.”