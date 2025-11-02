YS Jagan Congratulates ISRO on Successful Launch of LVM3-M5 Mission Carrying CMS-03 Satellite

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the LVM3-M5 rocket carrying the fully indigenous CMS-03 satellite.

Taking to social media, Jagan lauded the remarkable achievement, calling it “a proud milestone that strengthens India’s space capabilities and ensures internet connectivity for the next decade.”

The CMS-03 satellite, launched aboard the LVM3-M5 vehicle, marks another step forward in India’s pursuit of technological self-reliance and digital expansion. The mission is expected to enhance communication infrastructure and boost internet services across the nation, especially in remote and rural areas.

Jagan’s message echoed nationwide pride in ISRO’s continued success, as the space agency adds another feather to its cap with this milestone mission.