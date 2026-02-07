YS Jagan Congratulates Indian U-19 Team on Historic World Cup Triumph

YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated the Indian Under-19 cricket team on their historic victory in the Under-19 World Cup.

Expressing his happiness over the landmark achievement, Jagan Mohan Reddy praised the young cricketers for making the nation proud and wished them many more successes in the future. In a message shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, he lauded the team’s determination and discipline displayed throughout the tournament.

“Heartfelt congratulations to our Under-19 team on winning the World Cup. The grit and discipline you showed on the field has made the entire country proud. These young players are immensely talented and are the bright future of India,” he said.

He further expressed hope that the victory would serve as a stepping stone for greater achievements, encouraging the players to scale new milestones and continue bringing glory to the nation. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his best wishes to the entire team for their future endeavors.

Heartiest congratulations to our U-19 team on their spectacular World Cup victory. Your grit, discipline, and passion on the field have made the entire nation proud. These young champions represent the bright future of India! May this triumph continue to inspire you in setting… pic.twitter.com/n9Pr6fjtN2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 7, 2026

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