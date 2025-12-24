YS Jagan Cancels Pulivendula Programmes Today, Dec 24, After Falling Ill

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled all his scheduled programmes in Pulivendula on Wednesday, December 24, after reportedly developing a fever.

According to party sources, the former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president was advised rest by doctors following his illness. Acting on medical advice, YS Jagan decided to withdraw from the day’s engagements and focus on recovery.

Further updates on his schedule are expected to be announced based on his recovery.