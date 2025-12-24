January 2026 Bank Holidays in India: RBI Releases Full List

As the year 2026 approaches, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published its official bank holiday schedule for January. According to the calendar, banks will observe up to 16 holidays during the month, although these closures will not occur uniformly across the country. The actual holidays depend on state-specific festivals and observances.

Customers are advised to verify the holiday list applicable to their city or state before planning any bank-related work, as several closures are linked to regional celebrations.

How the January 2026 Bank Holidays Are Distributed

Out of the total holidays in January:

6 days fall on the second and fourth Saturdays

4 days are Sundays

The remaining days are due to national and state-level festivals

As per RBI norms, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Major Festivals and Occasions Causing Bank Closures

During January 2026, banks in different states will remain shut on account of several important festivals and national events. These include:

New Year celebrations

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Makar Sankranti and related harvest festivals

Magh Bihu

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

Saraswati Puja (Basant Panchami)

Republic Day

In certain states, back-to-back holidays may result in banks being closed for two or even three consecutive days, especially when festivals coincide with weekends.

Key Bank Holiday Dates in January 2026

Banks will remain closed in select states on the following dates due to festivals and official observances:

January 1 – New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai

January 2 – New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi

January 3 – Birthday of Hazrat Ali

January 12 – Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

January 14 – Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu

January 15 – Pongal / Uttarayana Punyakala / Maghe Sankranti

January 16 – Thiruvalluvar Day

January 17 – Uzhavar Thirunal

January 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja

January 26 – Republic Day

The observance of these holidays varies by state, meaning banks in one region may be operational while those in another remain closed.

Banking Services During Holidays

While physical bank branches will be shut on notified holidays, digital banking services will continue to operate. Customers can access:

UPI transactions

Mobile banking apps

Internet banking services

ATM withdrawals

However, services that depend on branch operations—such as cheque clearing, cash deposits, and official documentation processing—may experience delays during extended holiday periods.

Customer Advisory

With multiple bank holidays scheduled in January 2026, customers are encouraged to plan financial transactions in advance and stay updated with notifications from their respective banks to avoid last-minute inconvenience.