January 2026 Bank Holidays in India: RBI Releases Full List
As the year 2026 approaches, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published its official bank holiday schedule for January. According to the calendar, banks will observe up to 16 holidays during the month, although these closures will not occur uniformly across the country. The actual holidays depend on state-specific festivals and observances.
Customers are advised to verify the holiday list applicable to their city or state before planning any bank-related work, as several closures are linked to regional celebrations.
How the January 2026 Bank Holidays Are Distributed
Out of the total holidays in January:
- 6 days fall on the second and fourth Saturdays
- 4 days are Sundays
The remaining days are due to national and state-level festivals
As per RBI norms, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
Major Festivals and Occasions Causing Bank Closures
During January 2026, banks in different states will remain shut on account of several important festivals and national events. These include:
- New Year celebrations
- Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
- Makar Sankranti and related harvest festivals
- Magh Bihu
- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
- Saraswati Puja (Basant Panchami)
- Republic Day
In certain states, back-to-back holidays may result in banks being closed for two or even three consecutive days, especially when festivals coincide with weekends.
Key Bank Holiday Dates in January 2026
Banks will remain closed in select states on the following dates due to festivals and official observances:
- January 1 – New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai
- January 2 – New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi
- January 3 – Birthday of Hazrat Ali
- January 12 – Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
- January 14 – Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu
- January 15 – Pongal / Uttarayana Punyakala / Maghe Sankranti
- January 16 – Thiruvalluvar Day
- January 17 – Uzhavar Thirunal
- January 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja
- January 26 – Republic Day
The observance of these holidays varies by state, meaning banks in one region may be operational while those in another remain closed.
Banking Services During Holidays
While physical bank branches will be shut on notified holidays, digital banking services will continue to operate. Customers can access:
- UPI transactions
- Mobile banking apps
- Internet banking services
- ATM withdrawals
However, services that depend on branch operations—such as cheque clearing, cash deposits, and official documentation processing—may experience delays during extended holiday periods.
Customer Advisory
With multiple bank holidays scheduled in January 2026, customers are encouraged to plan financial transactions in advance and stay updated with notifications from their respective banks to avoid last-minute inconvenience.