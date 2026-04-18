YS Bharathi Reddy Sends Legal Notices Over Online Abuse

YS Bharathi Reddy, wife of former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has initiated legal action against false and defamatory posts targeting her on social media.

Legal notices have been sent to major social media platforms — Meta Platforms, X Corporation, YouTube, and Google — demanding the immediate removal of all defamatory and misleading content being circulated about her. The notices were issued by her counsel, advocate Pradyuman Kaistha. Separate notices have also been served to Think Andhra and M9 News for allegedly publishing and amplifying false narratives.

According to the notice, both YS Bharathi Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have become victims of a sustained smear campaign allegedly orchestrated by the IT cell of their political opponents. The campaign, it states, has crossed all limits by targeting their personal lives. Platforms such as Think Andhra, which operates YouTube and Facebook accounts, are accused of widely publishing and disseminating defamatory content. Similarly, Mirchi9 (M9 News) is said to be producing and spreading comparable material.

The notice further alleges that accounts linked to the IT cell of political rivals are systematically collecting and amplifying such content to widen its reach. In April this year, Think Andhra allegedly created and circulated a baseless and fabricated story through videos posted on Facebook and YouTube.

Describing the developments as a “planned and coordinated attack,” the notice states that the sole intention behind the circulation of such posts is to malign the reputation of the Jagan couple. It asserts that these posts have caused serious damage to the family’s reputation and also constitute an invasion of Bharathi Reddy’s privacy, amounting to a punishable offence under the law.

The notice demands the immediate removal of all such defamatory content, including related posts. It also calls for blocking the social media accounts responsible for spreading false and baseless propaganda against Bharathi Reddy and her family. Failing compliance, the notice warns of legal action.

Additionally, it directs all concerned parties to immediately cease publishing, republishing, broadcasting, uploading, streaming, promoting, sharing, or circulating any content related to the allegations mentioned in the notice that could harm the reputation of the client. It further demands an unconditional apology acknowledging that the published content is false, along with a public declaration confirming its removal, the notice stated.

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