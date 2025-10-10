YS Avinash Reddy Slams AP Government Over Onion Price Crash

YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy criticized the Andhra Pradesh coalition government for ignoring the plight of onion farmers, whose crop prices have collapsed drastically. He demanded that the government immediately step in to support onion growers and questioned actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s understanding of local issues, asking how he could comment on AP roads while living in Hyderabad.

Meeting with Kadapa Collector

YSRCP leaders, including MP Avinash Reddy, district president Ravindranath Reddy, former Deputy CM Anjad Basha, and ex-MLA Raghurami Reddy, met the Kadapa district collector to highlight the farmers’ distress and urge the government to ensure a minimum support price (MSP) for onions.

Speaking to the media, Avinash Reddy said, “We visited the onion fields and inspected the crop. Purchase centers have been set up in Maidukuru and Kamalapur, but officials are not buying the produce. Farmers are forced to dump their onions in water as they have no buyers. The government must immediately purchase the crop at the MSP. In Kurnool, onions are being bought at ₹50,000 per hectare — the same should be applied in Kadapa.”

Allegations Against Government Tactics

He also alleged that the ruling coalition is using state machinery to harass YSRCP leaders. “Illegal cases are being filed against unrelated individuals to intimidate our party members. During YS Jagan’s recent tour, restrictions were imposed at every step. Pawan Kalyan, based in Hyderabad, cannot know the condition of AP roads — perhaps he assumes AP roads are like those in Hyderabad,” Avinash Reddy added.

Farmers Suffer Due to Policy Neglect

The MP highlighted other issues, including delays in Arogyasri funds, which prevent treatment at network hospitals, and noted that despite the government announcing an MSP of ₹1,200 per quintal, onion prices have fallen to ₹500, causing severe losses. He said, “Middlemen are exploiting farmers. The previous government ensured prices up to ₹5,000 per quintal. The current government must act immediately and direct collectors to ensure MSP purchases.”

District Leaders Speak Out

YSRCP Kadapa district president Ravindranath Reddy criticized the administration: “This government is callous. Officials are hardly available at the collectorate. Farmers have no insurance, no compensation, and not a single kilogram of onion has been bought at MSP. Cultivation costs per hectare reach lakhs, and the government has failed to implement even the announced MSP. Without intervention, farmers may face dire consequences, including potential suicides. Under the previous government, we provided compensation within 21 days of crop loss.”

YSRCP leaders reiterated their demand for immediate action to support onion farmers before the crisis deepens.

Watch YS Avinash Reddy Briefs Media Over Onion Price Crash