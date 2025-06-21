Yoga Day 2025: Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan’s Awkward Exchange Goes Viral

The much-promoted Yogandhra program was conducted smoothly in Visakhapatnam on June 21 to mark International Yoga Day. The large-scale event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making it all the more special.

However, what caught netizens’ attention was the very awkward attempt by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to assert dominance.

In a video now going viral on social media, Chandrababu Naidu is seen felicitating the Prime Minister with a shawl, even as Pawan Kalyan appears eager to share the warm moment. When Chandrababu didn’t give him that opportunity, the actor-politician hurriedly grabbed the statue of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy to present it to PM Modi. However, Chandrababu managed to hold on to the other side of the idol, and the duo ended up jointly presenting it to the Prime Minister.

The awkward exchange on stage, caught on camera, has triggered a laughter showdown online.

It’s worth noting that while the TDP is a crucial partner of the NDA at the Centre, Prime Minister Modi appears to share a particularly warm rapport with Pawan Kalyan.

On multiple occasions, Modi has praised Pawan, famously saying, “Ye Pawan nahi, aandhi hai” — which translates to “He’s not just a breeze, he’s a storm.”

Modi also shared a touching moment with Pawan during the re-launch of the Amaravati capital project, when he offered the Deputy Chief Minister a cough drop after noticing him coughing during his speech.

The video from Vizag has sparked speculation online: Is Chandrababu Naidu feeling left out of the camaraderie between Prime Minister Modi and Pawan Kalyan?