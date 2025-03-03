Visakhapatnam: Rushikonda Beach Loses Blue Flag certification, Blame TDP Governance!

Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam has temporarily lost its prestigious Blue Flag certification reportedly due to issues related to maintenance, crowd management and traffic control. However, officials have clarified that this is only a temporary withdrawal. A safety audit is scheduled for March 4, 2025.

During a visit on June 29, 2024, Dr. Ajai Saxena (Blue Flag India jury member) and Dr. Shriji Kurup (National Operator, Blue Flag India) made several observations and recommendations for improving facilities and services at the beach.

On February 13, 2025, the District Administration received official communication from the National Operator of Blue Flag India regarding the temporary withdrawal. The administration was given 10 days to implement corrective measures. In response, a Beach Management Committee meeting was held on February 17, where all stakeholders were instructed to take immediate action.

Corrective Measures and Infrastructure Improvement

Officials emphasized that misinformation regarding a permanent cancellation of the certification is false. The Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), which originally granted the certification in 2020, designated a 250-meter stretch of Rushikonda Beach as a Blue Flag site.

To address concerns, the Regional Director of APTDC (in-charge) has been directed to monitor contract employees daily and oversee infrastructure improvements at the beach.

What is the Blue Flag Certification?

The Blue Flag certification is an internationally recognized eco-label awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) to beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators. In India, the BEAMS (Beach Environment and Aesthetics Management Services) project, initiated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Society for Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM), oversees the certification process under the World Bank-funded Integrated Coastal Management (ICZM) program.

A total of 12 beaches across India have been nominated for the Blue Flag certification, with Rushikonda Beach securing its place after meeting 31 stringent environmental and safety parameters. As part of the certification process, infrastructure worth ₹7.35 crore was developed at the beach.

Neglect Under TDP Government

It is widely alleged that the maintenance of Rushikonda Beach has been largely neglected under the current TDP government, contributing to the issues that led to the temporary withdrawal of the certification. During the YS Jagan's governance, Rushikonda beach earned the reputation as one of India’s premier eco-friendly beaches. It needs to be seen whether the Rushikonda Beach will soon regain its Blue Flag status or not.