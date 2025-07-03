Vallabhaneni Vamsi meets YS Jagan, thanks him for support

Former MLA of Gannavaram, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, along with his wife, met YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli. Vamsi was reportedly booked in 11 false cases by the TDP-led government and was kept under illegal detention for 140 days.

Even after being granted bail, the Chandrababu-led administration allegedly made deliberate attempts to delay Vamsi's release, including approaching the Supreme Court in a bid to block it. The couple expressed their heartfelt gratitude to YS Jagan for standing by them during the tough times and offering unwavering support when they needed it most.