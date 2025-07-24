TTD Opens New Srivani Ticket Centre to Reduce Queues at Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has released the schedule for October 2025, covering darshan, seva tickets, and accommodation booking for pilgrims who are planning a trip to the Tirumala Balaji Temple.

Important Points

Special Entry Darshan Tickets: Rs 300 tickets from 10 am on July 24, 2025, onwards for October darshan.

Rs 300 tickets from 10 am on July 24, 2025, onwards for October darshan. Accommodation Bookings: Booking of rooms at Tirumala and Tirupati will commence from July 24, 2025, at 3 pm.

Booking of rooms at Tirumala and Tirupati will commence from July 24, 2025, at 3 pm. Arjitha Seva Tickets: Booking started on July 19, 2025, at 10 am and will be released online on July 22.July 23 at 10 am.

Booking started on July 19, 2025, at 10 am and will be released online on July 22.July 23 at 10 am. Srivani Trust Donor Quota: On July 23 at 11 am.

On July 23 at 11 am. Free Special Darshan: On offer for senior citizens, differently abled devotees, and chronically ill people from 3 pm on July 23.¹

How to Book Tirupati Darshan Tickets for October 2025

To reserve darshan tickets for October, proceed as follows:

Create a Login: Go to the TTD website and create a login with your mobile number and email.

Select Darshan Type: Select the type of darshan and select the date of October 2025.

Provide Details: Provide your details and upload ID proof.

Pay Online: Pay online and download your ticket.

Accommodation and Room Bookings

Reservations for rooms at Tirumala and Tirupati would be available from July 24 at 3 pm. Devotees can reserve rooms online from the official TTD website so that there is no hassle at the last moment.

Suggestions for Devotees

Book your room and ticket in advance because of the heavy rush.

Regularly visit the TTD website for updates and announcements.

Plan your yatra well in advance to have a smooth and spiritually satisfying journey.

By keeping these steps and guidelines in mind, pilgrims can arrange a hassle-free and wonderful pilgrimage to Tirumala. For more details and updates, see the official TTD website.