TTD Opens New Srivani Ticket Centre to Reduce Queues at Tirumala

Jul 24, 2025, 11:35 IST
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has released the schedule for October 2025, covering darshan, seva tickets, and accommodation booking for pilgrims who are planning a trip to the Tirumala Balaji Temple.

Important Points

  • Special Entry Darshan Tickets: Rs 300 tickets from 10 am on July 24, 2025, onwards for October darshan.
  • Accommodation Bookings: Booking of rooms at Tirumala and Tirupati will commence from July 24, 2025, at 3 pm.
  • Arjitha Seva Tickets: Booking started on July 19, 2025, at 10 am and will be released online on July 22.July 23 at 10 am.
  • Srivani Trust Donor Quota: On July 23 at 11 am.
  • Free Special Darshan: On offer for senior citizens, differently abled devotees, and chronically ill people from 3 pm on July 23.¹

How to Book Tirupati Darshan Tickets for October 2025

To reserve darshan tickets for October, proceed as follows:

  • Create a Login: Go to the TTD website and create a login with your mobile number and email.
  • Select Darshan Type: Select the type of darshan and select the date of October 2025.
  • Provide Details: Provide your details and upload ID proof.
  • Pay Online: Pay online and download your ticket.

Accommodation and Room Bookings

Reservations for rooms at Tirumala and Tirupati would be available from July 24 at 3 pm. Devotees can reserve rooms online from the official TTD website so that there is no hassle at the last moment.

Suggestions for Devotees

  • Book your room and ticket in advance because of the heavy rush.
  • Regularly visit the TTD website for updates and announcements.
  • Plan your yatra well in advance to have a smooth and spiritually satisfying journey.

By keeping these steps and guidelines in mind, pilgrims can arrange a hassle-free and wonderful pilgrimage to Tirumala. For more details and updates, see the official TTD website.


