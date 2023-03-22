Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has approved its annual budget with an estimated revenue of Rs 4,411.68 for the financial year 2023-24. The TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said the TTD Governing Council approved the annual budget.

This is the highest ever budgetary estimate in the history of the country's most popular shrine TTD board. This is being ascribed to the heavy footfall of devotees after the government lifted Covid-19 restrictions in the temple town.

The budgetary estimates include a massive Hundi collection of Rs 1,591 crores, collection of Rs 500 crore from laddu prasadam, Rs 813 crore interests on fixed deposit, Rs 330 crore from sale of darshan tickets and Rs 135 crore from arjita sevas. Similarly, Rs 129 crore from rooms and kalyana mandapams and earnings of Rs 126 crore from tonsured hair sale.

Subba Reddy told reporters on Wednesday that decisions on the budgetary allocations were taken on February 15 but due to the model code of conduct in effect for the MLC elections, the governing body could not officially disclose the budgetary allocations, so they decided release it on the ‘auspicious Ugadi festival eve’.

