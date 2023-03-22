Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi participated in the grand celebrations of Sri Shubakrut Nama Samvasthsara Ugadi festival held at his residence at Tadepalli here on Wednesday.

Wearing traditional clothes, YS Jagan and his wife offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple and received Ugadi Pachadi. The priests showered the YS Jagan couple with blessings.

Later, YS Jagan unveiled the agricultural almanac and participated in panchanga shravan. The chief minister wished people of the state a good Shubakrut Nama and said he only wished for the prosperity of the state.

Astrologer Subbarama Somayajulu recited panchanga and predicted good relations between the Centre and State government in the Sri Shubakrut year. The chief minister subsequently felicitated Somayajulu. Later, priests of TTD, Durga Temple and Vedic scholars blessed Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife with chants. The YS Jagan couple also attended the cultural programmes to mark the festivities.

