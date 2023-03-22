AP CM YS Jagan Greets Telugus on Ugadi

On the eve of the Hindu New Year of Ugadu 2023, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to his Twitter handle and wished people of the state and Telugus all over the world on the occasion of Shri Sobhakritu Nama, the Year of Ugadi. The Chief Minister wished farmers would do well this year and the people of the state should be happy. He also wished Telugus all over the world to have great year.

"Happy Ugadi to all the people of the state. In the year of Sobhakrit, I wish all good things happen, I wish the farmers to be well, my elder sisters to be happy, people of all professions to be happy, and the state to be prosperous." Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister tweeted.