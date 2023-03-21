The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board governing the hills shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy has released the June month of Online quota of SRIVANI tickets on March 21 at 3 pm. The Srivani Break Darshan in Tirumala can be availed by paying Rs. 10,000 per person who wishes to have darshan of the lord.

While the online quota of Arjitha Seva tickets including Kalyanotsavam, Dolotsavam, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas for the month of June will be released on March 23 at 10 am and that of Electronic Dip will be available at 11 am onwards on March 24, the TTD stated in a press release.

The online quota of Angapradakshina tokens for the month of June will be released on March 24 at 10 am while that of Senior Citizens and Physically Challenged Darshan tokens for the month of April will be released on March 24 at 3 pm.

The devotees are requested to make note of this and book accordingly.

