Telugu students showed their dominance in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main-2023 results The JEE is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and this time the top two ranks were secured by students from Andhra Pradesh. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final results, scores, and ranks of this exam on Saturday morning, and out of the 43 people who have scored 100 percentile and 16 of them are Telugu students.

Venkat Koundinya Lohith Adityasai Allam Sujay

1st Rank 12th Rank 6th Rank

While four of them are from Andhra Pradesh and the rest are candidates from Telangana. Singaraju Venkata Kundinya, who secured the first position in the top-10 ranks, is an AP student who registered and wrote the exam from Telangana. Kallakuri Sainath Srimanth, who came second, secured the exam rank from AP. While the 12th ranker Punumalli Lohit Adityasai, 35th ranker C. Mikhil, Nimmakayala Dharmateja Reddy who got 37th rank and Duggineni Venkata Yugesh who got 38th rank are students from AP.

From Telangana, the students were Allam Sujay (6th rank), Vavilala Chidvilasa Reddy (7th rank), Bikkini Abhinav Chaudhary (8th rank), Majeti Abhineeth (10th rank), Guthikonda Abhiram (17th rank), ML Madhav Bharadwaj (18th rank), Paluri Gnana Kaushik Reddy (20th rank), Ramesh Suryateja (21st rank), Nandipati Sai Durgesh Reddy (40th rank) and Evuri Sridhara Reddy (41st rank).

This time girls did not fare well and were seen lagging behind in the top 10 ranks in JEE Mains 2023. Ridhi Kamleshkumar Maheshwari, the only girl from Karnataka, was ranked 16th with 100 score. Among the girls, Meesala Pranathi Sreeja, Ramireddy Meghna, Paidala Vindhya, Suvvada Mounisha Naidu, and Vaka Srivarshita from AP and K Ashritha Reddy from Telangana were in the top ranks.

Among the candidates who scored 100 NTA scores are from Telangana (11) followed by Rajasthan (5), Uttar Pradesh (4), Gujarat (3), Andhra Pradesh (4), Karantaka (3), Maharashtra (2), Delhi (2), one each from Haryana and Chandigarh, West Bengal and Kerala, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Telugu students figure in the top 1000 ranks

Not only the top 10 Telugu students figured in the top thousand ranks, and also have the largest percentage. Based on the score marks and final ranks released by NTA, the representatives of the educational institutions claim that most of the students studying in various institutions from Telugu states have secured these ranks.

It is reported that students studying in different Gurukulas and residential colleges in Andhra Pradesh have received good ranks. It is said that the government has organized special coaching classes for them and prepared them from the beginning with a focus on competitive exams. According to the preliminary statistics, more than 25 people who are studying intermediate in SC, ST, BC gurukuls and other institutions have secured good ranks.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency announced that the results of at least 15 candidates have been withheld on account of usage of unfair means. The cases of these candidates are being placed before a committee separately. Their NTA scores will be declared once the committee finalizes its report,” a senior NTA official said. While the first edition of the JEE-Mains exam was conducted in January, the second edition was scheduled in April.Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.6 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam.

Also Read:TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets Releasing Tomorrow, How-to Download Guide Inside