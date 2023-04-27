Telugu Expats Evacuated from Crisis-hit Sudan Thank CM YS Jagan  

New Delhi: As the conflict rages between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the situation on the ground is highly volatile and unpredictable in the African country. As part of India’s Operation Kaveri, a total of 670 Indian nationals have been evacuated from the strife-torn Sudan. The Centre is bringing back the Indian nationals via Jeddah route.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), as many as 54 expatriates from Andhra Pradesh were identified in the conflict zone. The APNRTS president M Venkat said 34 expatriates have already reached Port Sudan and they will continue their journey to their homes in India.

It may be recalled here that the Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier directed the officials to fully support the Telugu expatriates who were being repatriated by the Centre under Operation Kaveri. The chief minister had asked the officials to provide the Telugu expats appropriate assistance after they land in India.

Venkat said the APNRTS is actively looking for ways to reach out to the remaining 20 Telugu expatriates. He said these expatriates can reach out to them on this helpline number in India (0863 2340678) or they can also get in touch with them via their WhatsApp number 85000 27678.

Our Sakshi reporter spoke to a Telugu expatriate Vishnu Vardhan who was part of the first batch of 360 Indian nationals who were evacuated under Operation Kaveri.

“I am a resident of Chirala in Guntur district. Six years ago, I went to Sudan (hoping to earn more) as I was in financial distress. I was working in a ceramic factory in an African country. After the recent violence, I had no choice but to return home,” Vishnu Vardhan said.

The Telugu expat said they were received by the officials of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan at the Delhi airport. The officials took good care of them during their stay in Delhi and later booked the flight tickets to their native places.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for ensuring our safety and safe return to our homes,” he added.



