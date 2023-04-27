KCR confident of BRS hat-trick in Telangana with over 100 seats

Hyderabad, April 27 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday exuded confidence that the party will retain power in the state by winning more than 100 seats in 119-member Assembly.

Addressing the general body meeting to mark party's formation day, he said the BRS would score a hat-trick in the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

"BRS won 63 seats in the first assembly election and 88 seats in the second assembly election. The BRS party will win more than 100 in the next election," he said.

"Coming to power again in Telangana is not a big task. The priority is to win more seats than before," he told the participants including ministers, MPs and state legislators.

KCR said two leaders should also take responsibility from the government in every assembly constituency. He called for connecting with people through programmes like Palle Nidra (Night halt in villages).

He said Zilla Parishad chairpersons, MPs and district in-charges should play the role of in-charges in the assembly constituencies where the BRS legislators are not available. The process should be completed within 3 to 4 months.

The BRS pulled up some MLAs over complaints against them. He warned them that if they didn't mend their ways, they would be expelled from the party.

He asked the party leaders to take steps to reduce discontent among the cadre. He also wanted them to educate people about the government schemes, interact with them and mingle with them regularly.

The BRS chief said that the party will reach out to masses through producing TV ads and films. He said if necessary, the party will also run a TV channel.

Stating that in some villages, government lands are lying idle, he asked the party leaders to submit the details of such lands with survey numbers to his office. Suitable lands will be distributed to the poor to construct the houses immediately.

KCR recalled the formation of TRS to realise the dream of Telangana people and explained its evolution as a national party BRS to fulfil the aspiration of the people of the country.

"The achievement of Telangana state proved to the country that anything can be achieved in a parliamentary way. Now, we are moving ahead to keep the country on the path of progress with a slogan of Aab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar," he said.

Referring to losses suffered by farmers due to untimely reasons, he said the agriculture department should sensitise the farmers to complete harvesting before the unseasonal rains.

He announced that the government will purchase all crops including maize and sorghum like in the past.

KCR said that the state government is implementing an action plan to sustain agriculture and the welfare of farmers.

He listed out the achievements made by Telangana during the last nine years. The CM claimed that investments are flooding the state.

He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh's per capita income of Rs 2,19,518 is Rs 1,00,000 less than Telangana's per capita income. The per capita income of 16 to 17 states is much less than this.

The state registered surprising growth in every sector like electricity, roads, paddy procurement, agriculture, livestock, fisheries.

KCR said that Telangana also tops in per capita electricity consumption.

He slammed the Maharashtra government saying it has no vision.

"Maharashtra government says that it will go bankrupt if it implements Telangana schemes. The Telangana state implemented the schemes successfully without going bankrupt," he said and claimed that people of Maharashtra are visiting Telangana to see the progress of the state.

