Telangana Assembly Elections Will Be Held On Schedule: Union Min Kishan Reddy 

Hyderabad: Amid speculations of clubbing the Assembly elections of five states including Telangana with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Union minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy clarified that there is no such proposal before the government and the Centre has not taken any decision on holding simultaneous elections.

Reacting to Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, the Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao described it as a cheap tactic of the BJP-led government to deflect attention away from burning issues like inflation etc. He wondered if the Centre would implement it.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Kishan Reddy said since the newly constituted committee headed by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’, has not submitted its recommendation, therefore, the Telangana Assembly elections would be held as per schedule.

The Telangana BJP is focussed on strengthening its base in the state and not concerned about the simultaneous elections, he told reporters, adding, the saffron party will “dislodge” the family-based party (ruling BRS) from the power.

