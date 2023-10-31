Pawan, what was the hurry to welcome CBN?

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan wasted no time in reacting to the news of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu receiving interim bail in a skill development case on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan, who is currently in Tuscany, Italy, to attend the wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, hastily issued a statement welcoming the four-week conditional bail granted to Naidu by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Pawan and Jana Sena usually take a significant amount of time to respond to crucial issues. Pawan is known for delaying his responses, and this has been a practice for him and his party.

However, this time, Pawan responded swiftly. The central question remains: what was the hurry? It is public knowledge that Chandrababu was granted bail only for medical reasons. Chandrababu Naidu remains the key accused in a Rs 371-crore skill development scam case, with several other cases pending against him. At this juncture, Pawan welcoming Chandrababu is certainly not a welcome sight.

What message does this send to the people, especially when politicians are welcoming those accused on bail?"

