TDP Resorting to Organised Terror, Police Acting Like Rowdies: Sajjala

YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday (May 9) for questioning in connection with the 2023 TDP office attack case.

Speaking to the media, Sajjala condemned the TDP government's witch-hunt, accusing it of targeting YSRCP activists and leaders and booking them in false cases.

Asserting that he was appearing before the investigation agency as a responsible citizen, the YSRCP leader said he was being targeted without any evidence, and emphasized that he was not even in the city when the TDP office in Mangalagiri was attacked.

Sajjala further accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of resorting to "organized terrorism", alleging that the TDP was filing fabricated scams and false cases against YSRCP leaders.

He also stated that the government had not spared journalists, condemning the police action against Sakshi editor Dhanunjaya Reddy and the warrantless search of his residence. He compared the police to “rowdies,” accusing them of misusing their authority and abusing their power.

“Times will change,” he warned the Chandrababu Naidu government, alleging that the ruling alliance was fabricating scams to divert public attention from unfulfilled promises. “How many people will you put behind bars?” he asked.

Sajjala advised Chandrababu Naidu to change his ways, adding, “Otherwise, the day is not far when the people will chase you out of power.”