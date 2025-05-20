TDP Mahanadu: Major Promotion for Lokesh, Setback for Chandrababu’s Clout

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is set to be appointed as the Working President of the party during the upcoming Mahanadu convention, scheduled to be held in Kadapa from May 27 to 29, sources have informed Sakshi.

The development comes amid growing pressure from within the party to assign Lokesh a pivotal role in the governance structure. Unofficially, Lokesh has been calling the shots in crucial matters of governance, exercising more authority than both his father and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. However, the formal hierarchy still places Naidu first, followed by Kalyan, and then Lokesh, who holds the IT and HRD portfolios.

In the past, several TDP leaders demanded to designate Lokesh as Deputy Chief Minister. However, due to a lack of consensus among alliance partners—Jana Sena Party and the BJP—the proposal was reportedly dropped.

Now, sources say Chandrababu Naidu has decided to appoint Lokesh as TDP’s Working President, asserting his prerogative as party chief in making internal appointments.

Additionally, a major reshuffle within the party’s politburo and committees is expected to take place during Mahanadu. Lokesh is said to be spearheading this restructuring, with plans to sideline several senior leaders loyal to Chandrababu Naidu and elevate individuals from his own circle.

The TDP politburo currently comprises 25 members, most of whom are likely to be replaced. Lokesh has hinted at the overhaul on multiple occasions, emphasizing his commitment to promoting fresh faces to senior roles within the party.

These developments have reportedly triggered discontent among veteran party leaders, many of whom feel sidelined after years of loyalty to Naidu. Some have expressed frustration over what they perceive as a decision made solely to consolidate Lokesh’s position.

The upcoming organizational changes are widely seen as a clear indication of Lokesh’s emergence as Chandrababu Naidu’s political heir, both in governance and within the TDP’s internal structure.