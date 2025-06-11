TDP Goons Attack Jagan Convoy: Cheap Politics!

Security breaches continue during the tours of YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, with his convoy attacked in Podili, Prakasam district, on June 11.

Jagan was in Podili to meet farmers and assess the condition of the tobacco crop and the ongoing procurement process. His visit came amid growing discontent among farmers over poor procurement and plummeting prices, despite the auction season nearing its end.

As Jagan entered the town, a group of miscreants pelted stones at his convoy. Slippers were also hurled. In the ensuing chaos, a constable and a woman sustained injuries.

Tensions flared when a group of TDP women activists, who were protesting Jagan’s visit, clashed with YSRCP supporters. The situation quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, prompting police to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse both groups.

This is not the first such incident. Jagan’s earlier visits to Ramagiri mandal in Anantapur and Tenali were also marred by similar security lapses—raising serious concerns about the TDP government’s failure to ensure adequate protection for the former Chief Minister.