TDP Chief Naidu is Kingpin in Rs. 371 crore Skill Development Scam : CM YS Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for overlooking the Kapu community during TDP’s regime. Earlier in the day, CM YS Jagan released Rs. 536.77 crore towards the fourth tranche of Kapu Nestham benefitting 3,57,844 women of Kapu, Ontari, Balija, Telaga and Vontari communities.

Addressing a massive public meeting in Nidadavolu town of East Godavari district on Saturday, YS Jagan said the TDP chief has deceived the Kapu community on many occasions. The chief minister said Naidu misled the Kapu community by providing five per cent reservation to Kapus out of the total 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

During it’s four and a half years rule, the YSRCP government has spent Rs.39,247 crore on the welfare schemes for Kapu women, YS Jagan said.

Commenting on the imprisonment of Naidu in the skill development scam case, the chief minister came down heavily on people who are attempting to save the TDP chief who is currently lodged in Rajahmundry central prison after he was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation. He said the law should be the same for everyone. The chief minister reiterated that the Naidu was the kingpin in the in Rs.371crore skill development scam and affirmed that no one is above law.

CM YS Jagan targetted Naidu over the 2015 cash-for-votes scam and said in the last 45 years of political career, the TDP leader has made it a habit to loot the state and its people. He said audio tapes surfaced with purported phone conversations of Naidu asking a Telangana MLA to vote in favour of a party candidate in local elections, however, the opposition leader later denied that it was not his voice and he got away easily.

Also Read: Kapu Nestham Scheme: CM YS Jagan Releases Rs 536 Cr Financial Aid for Women