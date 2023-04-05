Srikakulam: Locals Retaliate, Foil Bid By TDP Goons To Grab Land

Srikakulam: The opposition TDP leaders demolished the houses of a few poor people who had built their houses in the Jagananna Colony in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh in a bid to grab their land.

However the locals retaliated and the TDP goons had to lock their homes and flee from the village, leading to mild tension in Dandu Gopalapuram of Srikakulam district.

It is known the state government is constructing houses to fulfill the dreams of the poor and as part of the scheme Gonapa Sunita, Kotha Ammoji, Naupada Tavitamma, Baswala Tulasamma, Baswala Mahalakshmi, Gorubanda Tulasamma in Dandugopalapuram of Santabommali Mandal were given house titles in Jagananna Colony. They started building houses in the land allotted to them with the help of the government. As the construction of the houses reached the final stage, the TDP local leaders who set eyes on the land came with excavators on Monday midnight and demolished their houses.

After the women learned of the incident they rushed to the spot on Tuesday morning only to see their houses razed to the ground.

The incident created a tense situation in the region and the villagers retaliated against the TDP leaders involved in the incident. Fearing the wrath of the villagers the TDP aides locked their homes and fled.

The Santhabommali PS SI Madhusudhana Rao registered a case against the TDP leaders including former sarpanch Arangi Vasantha Rao, Bendi Vishnu, Bendi Suryanarayana, Ramu, Arun Kumar, Kailash, Pradeep, Anil, Balaka Prasad, Narayana, Kogala Suresh, Madhu, Arangi Sridhar and Hari, based on the women’s complaint.