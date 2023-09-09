Skill Development Project Scam: AP CID Grills Chandrababu Naidu with 20 Questions

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) on Saturday questioned the Telugu Desam Party chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in a Rs 371-crore scam in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

The investigating officers asked 20 pertinent questions to the TDP chief pertaining to irregularities in the skill development scam. According to sources, Naidu is not cooperating with the CID officials. During questioning, he lost his cool over a few questions and did not give proper reply to their questions. To most questions, Chandrababu’s answer was - I don't know, I don't remember

The TDP leader reportedly wore a serious look when the investigators kept asking him pertinent questions and elaborated on how the cost estimates of the proposed skill development centre project were artificially inflated and how the public funds were diverted through various shell companies.

The CID of officers even showed the official note filings entered by the officers at that time regarding the proposed skill development centre project but the opposition leader denied his role in it.

The officials also showed Naidu the WhatsApp chat of his aide Pendyala Srinivas and representatives of shell companies. When the investigating officers questioned the TDP leader about the chat, he feigned ignorance.



Also Read: YSRCP Leaders Defend APCID’s Move to Arrest TDP Chief in Skill Development Project Scam

