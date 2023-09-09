YSRCP Leaders Defend APCID’s Move to Arrest TDP Chief in Skill Development Project Scam

Amaravati: The YSRCP leaders have defended the AP CID for following the due process to arrest the Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu squandering people's money through skill development project scam.

YSRCP MLA Abbaya Chowdary, representing Denduluru Assembly constituency, said the investigating agency arrested Naidu after it found that Rs 371 crores were siphoned off under the former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s regime. He said the matter came to light in 2018 but Naidu didn’t order an impartial enquiry into the scam. The TDP is terming Naidu’s arrest as political vendetta to save their leader in this case.

“AP CID has said that attempts were made to destroy crucial documentary evidence in the scam,” Abbaya Chowdary said.

While Silpa Ravi Reddy, the YSRCP MLA from Nandyal Assembly constituency, criticised the TDP and its supporters for trying to gain sympathy from their party chief’s arrest in the skill development project scam. He said had this been a case of political vendetta as Naidu and his supporters are alleging, then his name would have appeared in the first FIR. The very fact that it was not included means that it was a fair and unbiased investigation.

“I want to request the media as well as the public not to believe Naidu’s words as he likes to play to the galleries. The fact remains that he is indeed involved in a corruption scam,” Silpa Ravi Reddy said.

Mekapati Vikram Reddy, who represents Atmakur constituency, defended the state government for ordering a probe into the case as there were allegations of misappropriation of public funds against the former chief minister.

“The Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate and now the CID have asked many questions pertaining to various transactions which the conspirators must answer. Any party that is trying to call this development vendetta is subverting the law and trying to paint this issue as political rather than an economic offence,” said Vikram Reddy, who represents Atmakur constituency.

This is a scam wherein government funds were diverted through various shell companies and finally went into the hands of Chandrababu Naidu and his benamies, said YSRCP Regional Co-ordinator and senior leader YV Subba Reddy after the arrest of Naidu on Saturday.

“There is substantial evidence against Chandrababu Naidu. He diverted funds meant for the public. Time has come for him to face the law,” said YV Subba Reddy.

