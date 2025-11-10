S9 Survey Flags TDP MLAs’ Poor Show; Chandrababu, Lokesh Deeply Worry

The ruling coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is reportedly facing internal turbulence after an internal review highlighted the poor performance of several TDP MLAs.

According to the S9 survey, commissioned by Chandrababu Naidu and his team, a number of party legislators — including several first-time MLAs — have failed to meet performance expectations. The findings have caused significant concern within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leadership.

Sources indicate that TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh is said to be particularly unhappy with the disappointing performance of some MLAs. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also expressed dissatisfaction, reportedly sharing his frustration with Lokesh and other ministers during an informal discussion over breakfast ahead of the recent Cabinet meeting.

Naidu is said to have voiced regret over granting tickets to certain MLAs who have underperformed and failed to strengthen the party’s standing in their constituencies.

Adding to the discontent, party workers and local leaders in some constituencies have begun expressing dissent against their own MLAs, further intensifying internal pressure on the TDP leadership.

Both Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh are now said to clueless over the corrective measures to address the concerns raised by the S9 survey.