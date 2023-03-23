Vijayawada: The polling for the MLC election from the Assembly quota commenced at the first floor of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. There are a total eight candidates in the fray for seven seats from both the ruling YSRCP and TDP. The YSRCP has nominated seven candidates, while the TDP’s lone candidate is contesting the biennial election. The polling began at 9 am in the Committee Hall No 1 of the Assembly premises. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote. So far, 35 members have exercised their franchise in the MLC election.

The YSR Congress party has a house strength of 151 elected candidates, the TDP has 23 while the Jana Sena Party has one MLA in the state Assembly. However, the secret ballot may impact the strength as few TDP MLAs learnt to have shifted loyalties to the ruling party. This will leave the TDP with only 19 members of Assembly. Similarly, the lone MLA of Jana Sena Party is also sympathetic towards YSRCP.

The biennial election is crucial for the opposition TDP as 22 votes are required to win an MLC seat and the ruling YSRCP is comfortably placed to win all the seven MLC seats. The polling process will end at 4 pm and the counting of votes will begin at 5 pm today.

