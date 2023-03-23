Indian-American appointed to Virginia advisory board for Asians

New York, March 23 (IANS) Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed Indian-American healthcare professional Srilekha Palle to the Virginia Asian Advisory Board (VAAB).

In her new role, Palle will advise and inform the Governor on issues facing the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) constituents, and advocate for the interests of the community.

She will also advise the Governor on ways to improve economic and cultural links between the Commonwealth and Asian nations, with a focus on the areas of commerce and trade, art and education and general government.

"Today, I am grateful to announce the following administration and board appointments. I am confident that with their help we will be able to strengthen the spirit of Virginia and accomplish great things for our Commonwealth," Youngkin in a statement.

Palle, a doctor with over 23 years of experience in leadership roles in the healthcare sector, was the Fairfax Republican nominee for Sully District Supervisor in 2019.

She is also a visiting fellow at the Independent Women's Forum, where she contributes by writing policy papers on current issues healthcare faces, from cost to affordability and price transparency.

Currently she serves in a volunteer capacity as a Rehabilitation Division Head for the Healthcare Council, an organisation of Providers of Care consisting of hospitals and allied healthcare facilities located in the Mid-Atlantic region.

She earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy from Boston University and an MBA, focusing on healthcare administration.

