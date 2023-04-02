Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Tirupati at 11 am from Secunderabad Railway Station on April 8, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

This would be the second Vande Bharat Express train between the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Earlier on January 15, 2023, PM Modi had virtually flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Secunderabad Railway Station at 11.30 am and reach Tirupati Railway Station at 9 pm. The semi high-speed train will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore and Gudur stations during its inaugural journey.

During his Hyderabad visit, PM Modi will also participate in a public function at Parade grounds in Secunderabad on Saturday evening. He is expected to lay the foundation stone for various rail projects.

