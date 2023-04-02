Maha Farmers Union Leaders Join BRS 

Hyderabad: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party is reaping political dividends from its outreach programmes in Maharashtra as a large number of farmers and farmers’ union leaders joined the party. These leaders joined the BRS fold in the presence of National President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekha Rao at a meeting held at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday evening.

Along with the chief leaders of Maharashtra Shetkari Sangathan, Presidents of many districts, office bearers, youth leaders joined BRS party. Among them who joined BRS party are Maharashtra Shetkari Sangathan Youth President Sudhir Bindu, Kailash Tawar, Sharad Markad, Suvarna Kathe, Ranjeevan Bondar, Narayan Vibhudhe, BG Kaka, Anil Rajankar, Pawan Karwar and Bhagwat Patil.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR said India was predominantly an agriculture-based country and the political leaders have stopped giving priority to farmer’s welfare. The farmers’ welfare and agriculture is the top priority for the Telangana government, KCR said.

