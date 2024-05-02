Why no action against PM Modi, Revanth Reddy, BRS asks EC

Hyderabad, May 2 (IANS) Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) reacted strongly to the Election Commission barring its President K. Chandrasekhar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours, with effect from Wednesday evening, asking the poll panel why it did not take any action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao questioned the EC’s action and asked what kind of justice is this.

He said if the Election Commission can’t see the "provocative" remarks of PM Modi.

"Zero action against Modi despite thousands of citizens’ complaints," the BRS leader wrote on X.

The BRS leader also asked if the "abusive words" of Revanth Reddy looked like a sermon to the EC. “No action against the foul mouthed Cheap Minister of Telangana Revant," he posted, terming it a conspiracy by the PM and the CM.

He asked why the BJP and the Congress were so shaken by KCR’s bus yatra.

"People of Telangana will give a befitting answer to your arrogance & institutional abuse," he said.

"You can ban him temporarily, you can’t kill the truth that he wants Telangana to know Remember, the only people who are scared of you for speaking the hard truths are those who are living a lie," Rama Rao said in another post.

The ECI barred KCR, as Rao is popularly known, from campaigning for 48 hours for making derogatory and objectionable statements against Congress. It barred him from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, shows and interviews, public utterances in media in connection with the ongoing elections for 48 hours, starting from 8 p.m. Wednesday (May 1).

Meanwhile, KCR said in his reaction that EC did not bar Revanth Reddy when he used foul language and threatening words against him. Addressing his bus yatra at Mahabubabad, the former Chief Minister said the EC banned him for 48 hours but he was urging BRS cadres to campaign for 96 hours.

