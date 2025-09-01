Not an Inch of Tirumala Will Remain: Bhumana Warns Against Encroachment, Mismanagement

Former TTD Chairman and YSRCP state spokesperson Bhumana Karunakar Reddy launched a scathing attack on the coalition government, accusing it of turning the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) into a commercial hub instead of preserving its sanctity.

Addressing the media at his Tirupati residence, Bhumana said the government’s interference in reopening the Sannidhanam Canteen—despite arrears of over ₹2 crore—was a shocking violation of TTD rules. He alleged that under direct pressure from the Chief Minister’s Office, the canteen was not only reopened but its encroachment of 201 square meters of temple land was regularized with a token penalty of just ₹50,000 per month.

He warned that such decisions, made to shield businessmen close to the ruling coalition, were eroding the spiritual fabric of Tirumala. Officials, he charged, submitted false reports on tree felling and manipulated reopening dates, while TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu even attempted to waive crores in arrears.

Bhumana asserted that the coalition government had reduced TTD to a marketplace where businessmen prosper at the expense of devotees. “If this continues, not an inch of Tirumala will remain free from encroachment. The government and the TTD board are serving contractors, not devotees,” he thundered.

He demanded immediate corrective measures and vowed that the YSRCP would fight relentlessly against these blatant irregularities and the ongoing commercialization of TTD under the coalition regime.