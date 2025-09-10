Nepal Protests: Vacation Turns Nightmare for 81 Vizag Residents

As many as 81 people from a single group are among the 215 natives of Andhra Pradesh stranded in strife-torn Nepal.

Over the past three days, the Himalayan nation has witnessed massive anti-corruption protests led by Gen Z, triggered by a ban on 26 social media apps. The agitation has already resulted in the ouster of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Among those affected are 215 natives of Andhra Pradesh who have been caught up in the unrest. Even as the Andhra Pradesh government and APNRTS announced helpline numbers and emergency centres, a woman from the group of 81 released an audio message pleading for assistance.

The group consists of 70 people from Visakhapatnam, with the remaining individuals from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. They had travelled to Nepal on September 3 for a vacation but have since been stranded at the Royal Kusum Hotel in Kathmandu.

Photos of the group were shared online, and in a viral video, a woman is heard describing the situation in Kathmandu as “very scary” while appealing to authorities for immediate help.

APNRTS has issued helpline numbers 08632340678 and WhatsApp +91 8500027678. Assistance is also available via email at helpline@apnrts.com and info@apnrts.com. Natives stranded in Nepal may also seek support from Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi at +91 9818395787. Realtime Governance helplines are available at 08632381000, Extn 8001 and 8005.