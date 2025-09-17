Nellore Highway Horror: Illegal Sand Mining Blamed After Truck Linked to TDP Leader Kills 7

Seven people, including a child, were killed in a horrific road accident on the Mumbai National Highway at Peramana in Nellore district on Wednesday (September 17).

A speeding sand tipper, moving on the wrong side of the road, rammed into a car and dragged it for some distance. The vehicle was left completely mangled, with all occupants killed on the spot.

The deceased included four men, two women, and a child. They were identified as Tallur Radha (38), Srinivasulu (40), Sesham Saramma (40), Vengaiah (45), and Nalgonda Lakshmi (30). The remaining two victims are yet to be identified. Reports said all of them were residents of Nellore town.

It was later learned that the sand tipper belonged to a follower of Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana. The investigation reportedly revealed that the vehicle was regularly transporting sand from Apparaopalem reach to Nellore.

The fact that the driver was speeding on the wrong side of a crucial highway has sparked massive outrage. Civilians and opposition leaders alleged that the TDP government’s unchecked illegal sand mining has now claimed seven innocent lives.

The car was so badly mangled that it took rescue teams over two-and-a-half hours to retrieve the bodies.

Meanwhile, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. He urged the State government and authorities to take strict measures to prevent such tragedies.