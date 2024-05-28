Naidu Virus Infects EC, Sajjala Accuses

Tadepalli: Claiming that the Election Commission has been infected with a ‘virus’ called Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy questioned the ‘fair and non-partisan’ motto of the poll body.

Highlighting the selective leaking of CCTV footage from a polling booth in Macherla, Sajjala said the poll body should explain how the video of Pinneli was leaked while several incidents of TDP leaders vandalising the voting machines did not see the light of day?

He said the electoral body stopped behaving in a ‘fair and non-partisan’ manner after the TDP formed a tripartite opposition alliance with BJP and Jana Sena ahead of May 13 elections. It’s high time the poll body starts acting like a neutral umpire as it is gearing up for the counting of votes on June 4.

Sajjala asserted that the TDP leaders and cadre were involved in the chaos and violent incidents in Macherla centre during the last two weeks. He wondered if the TDP claims that EVM was damaged in a certain polling booth then why is it not demanding for a re-polling in the affected region. Even before the commencement of counting of votes, the TDP leaders are claiming that all postal ballots were cast in the favour of the opposition alliance.



Also Read: Why Only Relaxation of Rules for Postal Ballot Votes in AP? Perni Nani Asks EC

