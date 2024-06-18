Naidu’s ‘historic mistake’ delayed Polavaram completion: Ambati

Tadepalli: Former Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu lashed out at Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for blaming the previous state government over the repeated delays in completing the Polavaram irrigation project.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Rambabu accused Chandrababu of making a "historic mistake" related to the project during his previous stint as a chief minister of the state.

Earlier, Chandrababu visited the Polavaram site and during a press conference held the previous YSRCP government responsible for the alleged ‘slow’ pace of construction at the project site.

Responding to TDP leader’s allegations, Rambabu said previously Chandrababu had said his administration would complete Polavaram by 2018. He remarked it was TDPchief’s own decision-making rocess that betrayed and undermined the Polavaram project.

"Chandrababu wanted to earn money by blocking the construction activities of Polavaram. Even now Chandrababu's mistakes should be recognised," Rambabu told media persons.

Highlighting the rapid progress made on Polavaram project during Jagan's tenure, Rambabu said the current government is trying to deflect blame and "throw mud" at Jagan over the project.

Also Read: AP Minister issues open warning to officials