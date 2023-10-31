Naidu is Bound to Return to Jail After Surgery: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Tadepalli: As TDP leaders started celebrating the interim bail granted to the party chief Chandrababu Naidu by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, State government advisor and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the Opposition members need not forget that it’s a conditional and four-weeks interim relief to Naidu, who was arrested in the multi crore skill development scam case on September 9.

Asserting that the TDP chief had a role in the skill development case, Sajjala said the truth will be revealed after the investigation of Pendyala Srinivas, who worked as a personal secretary for Naidu between 2014 and 2019.

“Getting a bail does not mean truth has won/ Why the TDP is celebrating the occasion? The high court has granted bail so the TDP leader could undergo eye surgery. The party is making an attempt to garner sympathy by exaggerating the minor eye problem. The people who did not give much attention to the news of Naidu escaping the bomb explosion by Naidu at Alipiri in October 2003, will not care much about him now,” Sajjala told reporters here.

Chandrababu is a shrewd politician who knows how to influence the institutions. The former chief minister should tell the people how the funds in the skill development case were transferred through shell companies and later withdrawn as cash, YSRCP leader said. The bail is conditional and Naidu is bound to return to Rajahmundry central prison after the expiry of bail term, Sajjala added.

