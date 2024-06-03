YSRCP MLC Disqualified

Amaravati: YSRCP MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju has been disqualified under the anti-defection law. AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju issued a disqualification order on Monday.

The Council Chairman’s decision comes after Indukuri failed to turn up for the in-person hearings on May 27 and May 31, 2024. Indukuri reportedly remained in touch with the TDP leader Nara Lokesh and conspired to defeat the Srungavarapukota (S Kota) candidate Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao and Visakha Lok Sabha candidate Jhansi.

The MLC has crossed over to the TDP from YSRCP. Following this, the YSRCP whip Palavalasa Vikrant had filed a complaint with the Council Chairman about his defection. Subsequently, the Council Chairman had issued summons to Raghu Raju and asked him to appear before the Legislative Council in person. However, he skipped the hearing twice citing health reasons.

