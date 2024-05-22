Watch: TDP Candidate Yarlagadda’s Men Thrash Youth in Sleep

NTR district: With the ground reports on the outcome of Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections clearly favouring a second term for the ruling YSRCP, the opposition TDP is conspiring for the riots and violent attacks. Sensing a humiliating defeat in the recent polls, the opposition party workers are continuously targeting the YSRCP cadres in various assembly constituencies.

On Wednesday night, a few miscreants attacked the youth in Gannavaram. It has been learnt that the attackers were the supporters of TDP’s Gannavaram candidate Yarlagadda Venkat Rao. The incident occurred on the outskirts of Marlapalem village in Gannavaram mandal. The youth were assaulted while they were sleeping at home. The attackers barged into the house and thrashed the youngsters. Subsequently, they were forcibly taken into a car to an unknown location and they were subjected to torture.

The next morning, the victims approached the police to file a complaint against the assaulters. The police registered a case against unidentified men and started analysing the CCTV footage in the area. The police officials have stated that the attackers were supporters of Yarlagadda. The TDP supporters Phani Reddy, Vamsoi Krishna, K Devendra, K Bala Naresh, Devineni Harsha Choudhary, S Suresh, Kanna Karthik, Bobby and K Aruna Kumar are suspected to have been behind the late night assault.

