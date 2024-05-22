Ground Report on Elections 2024 for AP & India: YSRCP Ahead!

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is emerging as a force to reckon with in Andhra Pradesh, as per the latest ground report on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While the BJP is projected to secure a massive haul of 290-293 seats nationally, the YSRCP is poised to make its mark by winning 12-14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Among the regional parties, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to emerge as a significant force, with a projected tally of 23-25 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to secure 9-11 seats, while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) may win 8 seats.

loksabha election 2024 Total 543 seats

Ground report today BJP =290-293

Congress =65-67

YSRCP=12-14

TMC=23-25

AAP=09-11

BJD =08-08

TDP+ =09-11 — Janmat polls (@Janmatpolls) May 21, 2024

Interestingly, the ground report suggests that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies may secure 9-11 seats, indicating a setback for the party.