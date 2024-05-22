Ground Report on Elections 2024 for AP & India: YSRCP Ahead!
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is emerging as a force to reckon with in Andhra Pradesh, as per the latest ground report on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While the BJP is projected to secure a massive haul of 290-293 seats nationally, the YSRCP is poised to make its mark by winning 12-14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Among the regional parties, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to emerge as a significant force, with a projected tally of 23-25 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to secure 9-11 seats, while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) may win 8 seats.
loksabha election 2024
Total 543 seats
Ground report today
BJP =290-293
Congress =65-67
YSRCP=12-14
TMC=23-25
AAP=09-11
BJD =08-08
TDP+ =09-11
— Janmat polls (@Janmatpolls) May 21, 2024
Interestingly, the ground report suggests that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies may secure 9-11 seats, indicating a setback for the party.