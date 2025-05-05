Massive Tree Collapses, Kills Woman in Vizag’s Seethamadhara

In a tragic incident, a woman died in Visakhapatnam after a tree snapped and fell on her. The mishap, which occurred in Seethamadhara, was caught on camera. A truck driver was also injured in the incident. The windshields of a car parked under the tree were shattered, and the audio system was dislodged from its socket due to the impact of the heavy branches.

As seen in CCTV footage, the woman, identified as Poornima, was riding her scooter toward the market area when the tree suddenly snapped. Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. Officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) also arrived at the scene and initiated efforts to clear the debris to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the tree was infested with termites. The infestation had hollowed out the trunk, significantly weakening the tree and rendering it unable to support its weight. Rainfall reported in Vizag further accelerated the decay.

Following the incident, GVMC officials have come under criticism for negligence. Experts noted that early detection is key in preventing termite infestation in trees. GVMC’s failure to maintain and inspect the tree's health has been cited as a contributing factor in Poornima’s death.

It has been learned that Poornima lived in a nearby apartment. Her husband is employed with the State Bank of India in Tuni.