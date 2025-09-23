Lokesh’s Foul Language in Council: Botsa Demands Apology

IT Minister Nara Lokesh lost his temper in the State Legislative Council on Tuesday (September 23) during a discussion on the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Seeking answers from the TDP government, MLC Varudu Kalyani questioned why Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was not pressuring the Centre to halt the privatization of VSP and extend support to the struggling Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).

She pointed out that Union Steel Minister Kumaraswamy had credited YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with preventing the privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant.

At this stage, Lokesh lost his cool and used offensive language in the House, prompting protests from YSRCP members.

“Em peekeru meeru? (What the hell did you do?) What did you do during your five-year term?” the IT Minister shot back at the YSRCP benches. His remark triggered chaos, with Leader of Opposition Botsa Satyanarayana demanding that Lokesh apologise to Varudu Kalyani.

Botsa urged the Council Chairman to expunge Lokesh’s comments and direct the Minister to issue an apology.

As Botsa pressed for action, Lokesh attempted to shift the focus by accusing YSRCP leaders of making derogatory remarks about his mother in the past.

Responding sharply, Botsa asserted that the YSRCP “will never tolerate disrespect towards any woman,” adding, “By repeatedly raising this subject, Lokesh is trying to politicize the dignity of a woman—in this case, his own mother.”