Kurnool Bus Tragedy: TDP Govt Targets Critics, 27 Booked for Social Media Posts

In a move that has sparked outrage among civil rights activists and opposition supporters, the Andhra Pradesh police have registered cases against 27 individuals, including YSRCP social media volunteers and party spokespersons, for allegedly spreading "criticising" about a recent private bus accident in Kurnool district.

The accused reportedly shared social media posts suggesting that the tragic mishap occurred due to drunken driving linked to liquor sales at belt shops — a claim the ruling TDP government deemed “malicious” and “intended to tarnish the image of the alliance government.”

The complaint was filed by one Perapogu Venumulaiah of B. Thandrapadu village in Kurnool Rural Mandal, alleging that the posts were politically motivated, aimed at misleading the public and creating unrest. Following the complaint, Kurnool Taluk Police registered cases under multiple sections — 352, 353(1), 196(1), and 61(2) of the BNS.

Among those booked are YSRCP spokesperson Shyamala, along with members of the party’s social media team, including CV Reddy and Kanduri Gopikrishna.

Critics, however, view the police action as yet another instance of the ruling TDP-led alliance silencing dissent and weaponizing the law to muzzle opposition voices online. What should have been a fair probe into the accident has instead turned into a political witch hunt — one that raises serious questions about freedom of expression and the government’s growing intolerance toward criticism.

While the police claim they are "investigating the spread of misinformation," the selective targeting of opposition voices paints a troubling picture of a regime that appears more concerned about managing its image than addressing the real issues behind the accident.

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